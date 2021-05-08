36 Days of Type : 6

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Seventh embroidery form - Toda.
Toda embroidery has its origins in Tamil Nadu. Locally known as “Pukhoor” meaning flower, this embroidery is an art work among the Toda pastoral people of the Nilgiri hills in TN. The embroidery adorns shawls. The shawl, called poothkuli, has red and black bands between which this embroidery is done.