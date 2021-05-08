Arunesh Varade

36 Days of Type : 6

36 Days of Type : 6 lettering 3d art 36 days of type typography 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype blender 3d
Seventh embroidery form - Toda.
Toda embroidery has its origins in Tamil Nadu. Locally known as “Pukhoor” meaning flower, this embroidery is an art work among the Toda pastoral people of the Nilgiri hills in TN. The embroidery adorns shawls. The shawl, called poothkuli, has red and black bands between which this embroidery is done.

