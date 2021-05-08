Ali Asghar

Logo Design for COLOR

Logo Design for COLOR gradient vector illustrator abstract logo logo design minimal logo icon branding logo
I designed a beautiful logo for a hypothetical company. "COLOR" makes coloured paints that can be mixed together. I came across this idea after watching a YouTube Video fun video where they were mixing different colours. I loved that idea and decided to make a logo for such a company and here it is, in front of you. Please give your feedback.

