Logo Design for COLOR

I designed a beautiful logo for a hypothetical company. "COLOR" makes coloured paints that can be mixed together. I came across this idea after watching a YouTube Video fun video where they were mixing different colours. I loved that idea and decided to make a logo for such a company and here it is, in front of you. Please give your feedback.