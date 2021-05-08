Maulana Farhan

Financial App - Landing Page (Dark Mode)

Maulana Farhan
Maulana Farhan
  • Save
Financial App - Landing Page (Dark Mode) web design purple dark ui dark theme dark mode dark app minimalist texture glassmorphism digital payment payment app payment clean design gradients illustration 3d user interface landing page financial financial app
Download color palette

Hi friends! 👋

Take a look at this new landing page design concept of finance app. What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

Available for a new project!
farhanalmaula@gmail.com | Instagram

Maulana Farhan
Maulana Farhan

More by Maulana Farhan

View profile
    • Like