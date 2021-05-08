Oluwaseun Alakanse

WCA

Oluwaseun Alakanse
Oluwaseun Alakanse
  • Save
WCA minimal webdesign design app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi guy!
Check out this flat design. Mis is a web application that helps organizations with induction for new employees.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Oluwaseun Alakanse
Oluwaseun Alakanse

More by Oluwaseun Alakanse

View profile
    • Like