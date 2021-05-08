Findme Mobile App UI

“Findme” is a cross platform (iOS, Android and Windows) mobile application idea based around the idea of improving a shopper’s experience by the ability to search for products and be shown their specific locations within a large variety of stores, making for a more efficient and stress-free experience. Store vendors will be able to sign up and upload their products to the database along with their location within the store, price, photo of product, and a brief description.

