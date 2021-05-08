Digital Marketing Illustration Pack

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Buy now - https://crmrkt.com/pPEGO4
About the Product-
Digital Marketing Illustration is a High-Quality and Customable Illustrations Library. This marketing set Illustration, can be used for onboarding mobile apps, web landing pages, banners, posters. vector-illustration, business presentation and many more. All illustrations are 100% customizable and are created using vector shapes. You can change color and size to match your requirement.
Most popular scenes included
Search engine marketing- SEO
Email marketing
Social media marketing
Marketing planning
Internet marketing
Video advertising
Contact/Customer services
Startup marketing
Market analysis
Schedule and planning
What industries that match with the illustrations?
Sales and Marketing
Digital Marketing and studio
Business company
e Commerce
Web development
Design agency or freelancer
Many more...
What will you get?
10+ Illustrations Scenes
AI File, Figma and Adobe XD File
SVG,PNG, JPEG
Compatibility - included(Ai, SVG, PNG, JPEG)
Adobe Illustrator (AI, SVG)
SVG & PNG
Sketch (SVG)
Figma (.Fig, SVG)
Adobe XD (.XD, SVF)
Canva (SVG)
Perfect match for Website and Mobile UI Application & Useful Scene Creator.
Digital Marketing Illustration will very useful for Designers, Developers, Startups and Digital Marketing Agencies to speed up the design process.
About KukiVector is backed by ZP Design for Illustrations series.
** Want to animate your Illustration or design Illustration? Feel free to contact at thezpdesign@gmail.com We are available for project
Support
Getting problem or Need help? Feel free to contact at thezpdesign@gmail.com or DM.