Online Family Vault Mobile App UI

“Online Family Vault” is a mobile application (iOS & Android) where users take and store photos/videos that goes either on their personal cloud through the application or stays on their phone. The purpose is to separate business photos/videos from personal. It will give people the option when they take a personal photo or video to either store it on the app rather than their own phone albums as it may be a business phone. Users pay for space or if they want to increase the shared number of users that they would like to share photos with through a monthly or yearly subscription. A free user will have a gigabyte available without charge before they need to subscribe to have more storage space. At a certain subscription level, they can share with more family members and for an extra fee they can share with another 5 as part of their subscription.

