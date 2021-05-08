Sanja Zakovska

Add Compensation Modals
Our last release allows people managers to add custom compensation to their international employees.

Compensations can run a single time (eg. a one-off bonus), or repeat with every payroll cycle (eg. a monthly car allowance).

The compensation can start with the current payroll, or can be planned for a future payroll.

Find out more by visiting Panther
https://www.panther.co

