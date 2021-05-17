Nexudus - Calendar

Hi folks,

Sharing some new product design and development work we did for Nexudus. Here I'm sharing the calendar view for available resources and their booked dates. You can easily book a spot for one of the desks, conference rooms, or workspaces through the calendar. We built different approaches based on the month or week view.

Nexudus

Nexudus is the leading white-label platform to manage and scale up coworking spaces. It helps users automate operations, welcome members safely, enhance their community and

manage daily tasks from a central dashboard.

Nexudus works with 2000+ workspace operators across 90+ countries. So structuring an environment that all of those operators can call their own was no easy task.

How did we help?

— We overhauled user experience on primary flows.

— We redesigned the platform from the smallest atom to the most complex organism.

— We developed the front end of the platform using React/Next.js

— We built a comprehensive Design System to help with scaling the white-label environment.

One interesting point

How do you define a color system for a white-label application? We managed to structure the color system where the users can brand their dashboard by picking a primary color. Our development team integrated a JavaScript function that automatically changes the text and icon color between white and black based on the contrast level of the primary color. This was done to maintain AA standards of accessibility. All other colors used in the platform are system colors that have been defined with the new design system.

Services we provided

— UX research

— Product research

— Product design

— Product development

— Design System build (with code)

Thanks to Adrian, Filip, Anna, Rapha, and Marino for their work on the project.

Big thanks to Matty from the Nexudus team for his help and guidance as we expand our partnership during 2021.

Best,

Filip

