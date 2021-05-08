Dasha Make

3D jewelry composition

3D jewelry composition 3d illustration illustration product design earring jewellery jewelry 3d composition 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art 3d
  1. 01.jpg
  2. jew_9.jpg

This illustration was inspired by photo of Iria Ashimine jewelry made by Alsojournal.

