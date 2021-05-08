gusti

Mobile Banking App (Dark Mode)

gusti
gusti
  • Save
Mobile Banking App (Dark Mode) wallet ui finance ux design uiux app design mobile app ui design ui app design
Download color palette

Hello Fellas 👋
This is my exploration of mobile banking application design
I hope you like it
Don't forget to press love ❤️ and please let me know what you think in the comments 💬
Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
gusti
gusti

More by gusti

View profile
    • Like