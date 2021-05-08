Rokas Aleliunas

Mini Me

Mini Me look surprise flat illustration flat ego man oh surprised figure illustration figure poster art lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
That moment when you and your ego are surprised by other people actions.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
