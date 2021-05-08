🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers👋
-
I want to share my personal character design
The concept of this character is telling me when i'm doing meeting when work from home routine
-
Character design by Me using Blender 3D, and Grading using Photoshop
-
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!