PERSONAL CHARACTER DESIGN

PERSONAL CHARACTER DESIGN motiondesign design 3d illustration
 I want to share my personal character design

The concept of this character is telling me when i'm doing meeting when work from home routine
Character design by Me using Blender 3D, and Grading using Photoshop
Posted on May 8, 2021
