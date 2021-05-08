Logo Design for Shoptoshiri

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shoptoshiri is a local brand, they are selling handmade goods and other things. Our team is happy to help them giving this identity.
Let us know what do you think about it.
Need logo? Message us
graphicpro3909@gmail.com
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
@graphicpro3909
Thank You