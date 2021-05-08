Moontesk

Minimal Business Card - Vol.06

Minimal Business Card - Vol.06
BUSINESS CARD TEMPLATE

DESCRIPTION
- C.M.Y.K. Colors
- 300 DPI Resolution
- Fully Editable Template
- Easily Edit Colors & Text
- Free Font Used (Link Included)
- Organized Groups / Layers / Names
- Print Size 3.5" x 2.0" (Bleed size 3.75" x 2.25")
- Photoshop PSD (Separate file for Front & Back)

DOWLOAD HERE
- https://crmrkt.com/6p8DMA

Posted on May 8, 2021
