Sanchita Mukharzee

T-Shirt Design

Sanchita Mukharzee
Sanchita Mukharzee
  • Save
T-Shirt Design landscape typography social media businesscard vector illustration branding banner logo t-shirt mockup t-shirt design t-shirt
Download color palette

This is a T-shirt design made for a studio. The T-shirt design is done by Adobe Illustrator. If you like it, you can contact me.

Sanchita Mukharzee
Sanchita Mukharzee

More by Sanchita Mukharzee

View profile
    • Like