To be decentralized

YWAM worldwide is hold together by a common purpose, belief(s) and values.

The whole site had to be based on these values. And that is were value based design comes in. It asks the question: "How does this feature, UI element, photo, color etc, correlate to the values of the organisation.

In the image above there is an example of YWAM's value of being decentralized. It is a challenge to value express this on a centralized platform.*

This value is being expressed in multiple ways.

Branding

The branding is very subdued and doesn't draw attention to itself, it seeks to be a framework on which individual YWAM locations can express themselves. The main colors are black and white so YWAM operating locations add color through their logos and images. The logo text is in small caps. It doesn't try to be authoritative or draw attention to itself.

UI Cards

YWAM operating locations are the heroes. Big images and logo avatars draw attention and show the diversity of YWAM. Cards are ordered by date so every opportunity gets featured throughout the year.

Map

The map is always present in every YWAM location. It is THE tool to show that YWAM is truly everywhere.

*(Which is very necessary and legitimate as it needs to be able to show the movements information objectively without any algorithm being applied by Google for example. And to meet certain expectations from churches, partners and interested parties as many regard YWAM as an organization and not a movement hold together by common values instead of certain regulations or rules.)