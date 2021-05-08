Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys 👋
This is a design exploration of a Medical Health Care app that helps you track and book appointments, schedule consultations, get in touch with your doctor,... all that without the necessity to leave the comfort of your own house.
-----------
Hope you guys will like it ❤️
-----------
Feel free to leave your thoughts and comments down below 😊
-----------
Thank you... :)