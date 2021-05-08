Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Natallia Samuilova

Behavioral health app design

Natallia Samuilova
Natallia Samuilova
Behavioral health app design clean ui ui design behavior health mobile app mobile design app ux ui
About 50% of healthcare costs are caused by our own behaviors with smoking, weight, and stress being the major culprits.
Here’s my concept of a behavioral health app that addresses key chronic disease drivers and conditions.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Posted on May 8, 2021
Natallia Samuilova
Natallia Samuilova

