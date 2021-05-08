Pan Am Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had an idea for a series of logo redesigns for historic and defunct companies. I don't do logo design for work, but I've been learning about it recently and though it seemed like fun. I tried to incorporate Pan Am's blue globe design combined with an extra splash of red to complete the American trifecta of colors.