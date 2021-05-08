Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tristan Onek

Pan Am Redesign

Tristan Onek
Tristan Onek
Pan Am Redesign branding logo design logo
I had an idea for a series of logo redesigns for historic and defunct companies. I don't do logo design for work, but I've been learning about it recently and though it seemed like fun. I tried to incorporate Pan Am's blue globe design combined with an extra splash of red to complete the American trifecta of colors.

Posted on May 8, 2021
Tristan Onek
Tristan Onek

