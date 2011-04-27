Alex Valdivia

Take 2

Alex Valdivia
Alex Valdivia
  • Save
Take 2 website css html landing page intertwyne illustrator
Download color palette

After some comments by Gabriel Valdivia

4aa34e508a4ad0e0915ea6d594676c04
Rebound of
Landing Page
By Alex Valdivia
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Alex Valdivia
Alex Valdivia

More by Alex Valdivia

View profile
    • Like