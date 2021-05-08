An Approach to Digitization in Education

Hello Dribblers 👋

Super excited to share Pathshala a concept of an innovative interactive education community that has tons of quizzes, challenges and other powerful user engagement methods to promote studying through active recall, which is one of the practices through which our brains learn most effectively.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for stopping by ❤️

Case study: https://sharmanikhil.com/pathshala-case-study/