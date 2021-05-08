Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Corporate Business Card Design

Corporate Business Card Design rounded horizontal photoshop classic modern unique stylish card business
This is a Corporate Business Card. This template is 300 DPI print-ready CMYK 8 PSD files. all elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:

- Easy Customizable and Editable
- Business Card Design in 3.75”x2.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
- CMYK Color
- Design in 300 DPI Resolution
- Print Ready Format

Posted on May 8, 2021
