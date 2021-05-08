The Noc Design

Yoga & Meditation App

The Noc Design
The Noc Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Yoga & Meditation App meditations yoga studio meditation app meditation yoga app yoga pose yoga branding illustrator minimal ui vector procreate illustration design behance app
Yoga & Meditation App meditations yoga studio meditation app meditation yoga app yoga pose yoga branding illustrator minimal ui vector procreate illustration design behance app
Download color palette
  1. Yoga 2 copy-100.jpg
  2. practice d100.jpg

Hi everyone,
Hope you are doing great!
Check out my last design which is about Yoga & Meditation.

Hope you like it!
Let me know your opinions in the comment section.

Don't forget to like and follow me.

Fore more:
Instagram | Behance

The Noc Design
The Noc Design
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Noc Design

View profile
    • Like