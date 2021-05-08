Parking app concept.

This concept app makes it easier to find a parking spot in a big city, busy streets, in a crowded area etc just choose one on the map and book it! The idea is this app may partner with local parking lot providers and list them so basically it act as an aggregator.

This needs to be a one hand operation app, so I kept the design very minimalistic and balanced with smooth animation. It uses a bright red-orange color scheme to make it big on the eyes and used Gilroy as the font.

First screen - It will list available parking lot in your area and greyed out once are either full/or not accepting booking at the moment, choose a lot and book it(Screen not added), it will start a clock from the moment you show the mobile screen to the gate boy/girl

Second screen- It will show the timer as a clock and it will show you the way to ur vehicle, incase

Third screen - If you lost, the app will guide you to your vehicle

Once you are done show mobile screen to exit and it will auto debit the payment from wallet(Those also not included)