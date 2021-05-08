Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Player - day009

Music Player - day009 music lyrics music player ui music player musicapp music app daily ui 009 iphone musicplayer uidesign day009 ui figma dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
Music Player - Day 009

The points are color scheme is made from the image and you can see lyrics of the song.
I always think it's really troublesome to google or go to another app for searching the lyrics.
And it's not just showing the lyrics but also changing the colors of the texts like karaoke.

I would love to hear your feedback :)

