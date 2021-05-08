Music Player - day009

Trending designs to inspire you
Music Player - Day 009
The points are color scheme is made from the image and you can see lyrics of the song.
I always think it's really troublesome to google or go to another app for searching the lyrics.
And it's not just showing the lyrics but also changing the colors of the texts like karaoke.
I would love to hear your feedback :)