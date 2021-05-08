GeeksforGeeks : Contest Loading Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy to share animation from the brand new GeeksforGeeks Contest page. My inspiration for this animation was Uber eats's "Preparing food animation". I wanted to give a small glance to the user at our brand new user interface with this loading animation before actually using it.