D- 36 Days of Type

My submission for the 2021 '36 Days of Type'. I love a good theme, and this year I wanted it to be something that felt important to me. Conservation of flora and fauna are very much that, so all animals and plants depicted in the series are currently on the IUCN list of critically endangered species.