Hi Dribblers 👋

Here I'm exploring landing page based on Agency.

Here I've tried to bring the full process of money management, transaction etc. I'm trying to make better and easier way to use this type of service with keeping easier user experience and simple standard visuals.

This is the very first screen of the web application. Hope you'll like it.

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Adobe XD

Font used
Gilroy

Online Banking Web Application

Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
