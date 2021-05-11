Itachi Linkedin - UI Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey-Hey!
From the same creators of Mario LinkedIn, I present to you ITACHI LINKEDIN.⠀
These crazy ideas always pop into my mind unexpectedly and most of the time it is difficult to sleep until they are executed. This time was not different. This project took almost a week from planning to post-production. I did it, undid it, remade it until it was the way I thought at the beginning and it was worth every second of this process.
🎦 See how was the process of creating this project on my Youtube
