Punit
Icons for blog page loans money finance minimal web icon illustration
  1. icons-for-blog.png
  2. investing.png
  3. family.png
  4. carrer.png
  5. howto.png
  6. insurance.png

Hi Dribbble,

Today I'm happy to share with you my work which
I did for MoneyView.

MoneyView is an financial company which have two products in there folio one is Loan App and other one is Personal Finance Manager App. Sharing the icons I worked for the website blog page. Below is the live version.
https://moneyview.in/blog/categories/

Posted on May 8, 2021
I craft meaningful design for humans in their context

