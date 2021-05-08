Icons for blog page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbble,
Today I'm happy to share with you my work which
I did for MoneyView.
MoneyView is an financial company which have two products in there folio one is Loan App and other one is Personal Finance Manager App. Sharing the icons I worked for the website blog page. Below is the live version.
https://moneyview.in/blog/categories/