Coffemechamics

Hey everyone,
Hope you're doing great, today I want to share an app UI of coffee powder. @coffemechanics id one of the best selling coffee powder in India, as I am using the product I loved it so I decided to create an app UI for them so I created this
please share your thoughts on it and happy designing
Thank You
Kartik
If you like the design press "L"