Wrecking Doge

All I wanted was that doge won’t re-ee-kt me,

Yeah, doge, don’t reee-kt me.

The Dogemaster Elon Musk will be hosting SNL with musical guest Miley Cyrus - so I had to create this pixelart piece!

It's been a while since I tried to do something different, so here goes my first ever NFT 😜

https://rarible.com/token/0x60f80121c31a0d46b5279700f9df786054aa5ee5:957864:0xb05bf7bc2b7627fbf260d6be6619ec28ac11c37f