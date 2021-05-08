Wrecking Doge

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
All I wanted was that doge won’t re-ee-kt me,
Yeah, doge, don’t reee-kt me.
The Dogemaster Elon Musk will be hosting SNL with musical guest Miley Cyrus - so I had to create this pixelart piece!
It's been a while since I tried to do something different, so here goes my first ever NFT 😜
https://rarible.com/token/0x60f80121c31a0d46b5279700f9df786054aa5ee5:957864:0xb05bf7bc2b7627fbf260d6be6619ec28ac11c37f