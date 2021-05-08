Modern J Letter Logo | Jedyuo branding logo design

Hello Guys,

If you feel good after watching my 'work' then, please 'LIKE' on my design & leave your valuable 'COMMENT'. Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me on #Dribbble.

👇CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

📩 imonuix@gmail.com

-----------------------------------------------------------

Follow Me On:

--------------------

Facebook | Behance

Regards-

Imon Ahamed

Thank You.