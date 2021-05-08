Glauber Oliveria

Psychologist Brand | Lotus flower

Glauber Oliveria
Glauber Oliveria
  • Save
Psychologist Brand | Lotus flower logodesign logo design indigo navy blue business card busniesscard business card design brand design brand identity psychologist psychology branding logo
Download color palette

Logo, color palette and business card created for a psychologist client.

The logo design was based on the lotus flower, it symbolizes growth and the ability to face darkness and flourish clean, beautiful and special for many people.

Show me some love and like this shot! I would also love to know your thoughts! ;)

|My Instagram|

Glauber Oliveria
Glauber Oliveria

More by Glauber Oliveria

View profile
    • Like