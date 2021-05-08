Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Risqi Aditia

Landing Page for Food delivery app

Risqi Aditia
Risqi Aditia
Landing Page for Food delivery app typography flatdesign illustration website modern dailyui dailyuichallenge mobile app design design ui
Hello everyone, I am Risqi and I am a person passionate about UI / UX Design. This is a landing page design that I made for food delivery and ordering applications. What do you think ? :)

and I also opened the opportunity to be recruited as a UI / UX Designer.
Contact me on my email: risqiaditiaputra@gmail.com

thank you

Risqi Aditia
Risqi Aditia

