Landing Page for Food delivery app

Hello everyone, I am Risqi and I am a person passionate about UI / UX Design. This is a landing page design that I made for food delivery and ordering applications. What do you think ? :)
and I also opened the opportunity to be recruited as a UI / UX Designer.
Contact me on my email: risqiaditiaputra@gmail.com
thank you