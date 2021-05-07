Trending designs to inspire you
This shot is one of the location pages that I created for Goodlawyer. A location page is used to show where our lawyers are located. (I was working for them for my co-op term).
This was the final product which is now shown on the Goodlawyer website.
https://www.goodlawyer.ca/location/alberta/calgary-lawyers
About Goodlawyer
Goodlawyer is a legal tech company on a mission to make lawyers more accessible.
They connect startups and entrepreneurs to lawyers with the expertise they need, all on a user-friendly platform at prices that are consistently less than half of the national average.