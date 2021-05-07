Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Casandra Xu

Desktop 1

Casandra Xu
Casandra Xu
  • Save
Desktop 1 web ux typography branding design graphic design
Download color palette

This shot is one of the location pages that I created for Goodlawyer. A location page is used to show where our lawyers are located. (I was working for them for my co-op term).

This was the final product which is now shown on the Goodlawyer website.

https://www.goodlawyer.ca/location/alberta/calgary-lawyers

About Goodlawyer
Goodlawyer is a legal tech company on a mission to make lawyers more accessible.

They connect startups and entrepreneurs to lawyers with the expertise they need, all on a user-friendly platform at prices that are consistently less than half of the national average.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Casandra Xu
Casandra Xu
Like