Tony Lockhart

A Heavy Mind

Tony Lockhart
Tony Lockhart
A Heavy Mind people illustration green designer texture branding vectorart design mindfulness mental health awareness mental health editorial illustration editorial vector vector illustration illustration
Illustration of a young male carrying mental baggage unseen to others around them. Many of us constantly have to carry on business as usual despite the mental weight we carry.

Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Tony Lockhart
Tony Lockhart

