Cupcakes - Mobile UI design Concept #Figma

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey-hey-hey, my friends! 🧁
I am here again to introduce you to another incredible concept. This is a concept of Ecommerce app Cupcakes.
Press "L" if you like it!
🎦 See how was the process of creating this project on my Instagram
Also, follow me on Instagram | Youtube | Linkedin | Facebook