Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Snows

Cupcakes - Mobile UI design Concept #Figma

Daniel Snows
Daniel Snows
Hire Me
  • Save
Cupcakes - Mobile UI design Concept #Figma uimobile iphone app mobileappdesign mobileapp mobile uxdesign ux userinterfacedesign cupcakes cupcake figmadesign uidesign user interface ui figma
Cupcakes - Mobile UI design Concept #Figma uimobile iphone app mobileappdesign mobileapp mobile uxdesign ux userinterfacedesign cupcakes cupcake figmadesign uidesign user interface ui figma
Cupcakes - Mobile UI design Concept #Figma uimobile iphone app mobileappdesign mobileapp mobile uxdesign ux userinterfacedesign cupcakes cupcake figmadesign uidesign user interface ui figma
Download color palette
  1. 01 Dribble.png
  2. 02 Dribble.png
  3. 03 Dribble.png

Hey-hey-hey, my friends! 🧁
I am here again to introduce you to another incredible concept. This is a concept of Ecommerce app Cupcakes.

Press "L" if you like it!

🎦 See how was the process of creating this project on my Instagram

Also, follow me on Instagram | Youtube | Linkedin | Facebook

Daniel Snows
Daniel Snows
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daniel Snows

View profile
    • Like