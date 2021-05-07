Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI/UX Design for a Finance App

UI/UX Design for a Finance App dark ui dark mode black yellow creditcard finance app adobe xd web colors app ui app typography minimal figma design uidesign uxdesign uiux ux ui
Here's a shot on the UI for a Finance Application. Manage credit cards, check balance, see upcoming bills and payment history on the go!

