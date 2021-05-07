Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New Hills Shoes

New Hills Shoes
My First UI Design for a Shoes Shopping App

After learning some from the Google UX Professional Certification I tried to do myself for practice.
I searched YouTube for bunch of designs and got these so Tried to create it.

Please Share your review on this landing page...!
What can I do more better on this page..?

Posted on May 7, 2021
