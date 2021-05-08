Fitness Trainer Landing Page Header

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers
Todays shot is an exploration for landing page header. Please share your feedback about this design.
If you like the design, follow me for interesting ideas.
Credits: The letter "A" Logo was originally created by Shayan but he allowed me to manipulate and use it in design and upload to my portfolio. Thank you Shayan.