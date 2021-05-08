Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Fitness Trainer Landing Page Header

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Fitness Trainer Landing Page Header homepage ui homepage interface ui website landing freelancer agency header idea contact form portfolio peronal contact header landing page ladning page trainer
Hello Dribbblers
Todays shot is an exploration for landing page header. Please share your feedback about this design.
If you like the design, follow me for interesting ideas.

Credits: The letter "A" Logo was originally created by Shayan but he allowed me to manipulate and use it in design and upload to my portfolio. Thank you Shayan.

Redwhale
Redwhale
