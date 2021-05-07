Sports Blog & Magazine Elementor Template Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Blanche is a sports blog and magazine Elementor Kit. The template is pixel-perfect designed, making sure your final creation is flexible and easily extendable Also, Blanche works flawlessly on various screen size devices.This kit has been optimized for use with the free Hello Elementor theme but may be used with most themes that support Elementor.
Features:
- True zero coding: styles and effects are done within the Elementor panel
- Global theme style for an easy sitewide style change
- Header and footer builder for flexible layout and design
- Form builder with the working form submission
- Engaging hero animation
Check out the live demo
To buy this template Click here
Got a custom project in mind? Let's talk and let me help you