Diamond gem Bags

Diamond gem Bags jewelry diamond brand bag gemstone gems crystal design photoshop watercolor illustration
This piece is a bag mock up made using some of my watercolor gem assets. In this collection, I was very rigid with the lines but veryloose with the colors as I let the pigments blend on the sheet. The round diamond original is about 9 x 9 inch and very detailed. The hexagone one is quite small, about 3 x 3 inch.

