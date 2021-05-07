Diamond gem Bags

Trending designs to inspire you
This piece is a bag mock up made using some of my watercolor gem assets. In this collection, I was very rigid with the lines but veryloose with the colors as I let the pigments blend on the sheet. The round diamond original is about 9 x 9 inch and very detailed. The hexagone one is quite small, about 3 x 3 inch.