Modern Furniture WooCommerce Elementor Template Kit

Modern Furniture WooCommerce Elementor Template Kit
Meubel is a modern furniture WooCommerce Elementor Template Kit. The template is pixel-perfect designed, making sure your final creation is flexible and easily extendable. Also, Meubel works flawlessly on various screen size devices.

Features:
- True zero coding: styles and effects are done within the Elementor panel
- Global theme style for an easy sitewide style change
- Header and footer builder for flexible layout and design
- Form builder with the working form submission
- Engaging hero animation

Posted on May 7, 2021
