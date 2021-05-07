Dab_Mind

Facepays

Dab_Mind
Dab_Mind
  • Save
Facepays flat logo design brand identity illustrator happy flat logo minimal logos icon logo logodesign dab pay pay logo face face logo
Download color palette

Facepays is a payment solution that uses face recognition. Logo Mark Design | Client Work for freelancer.com

If you wish to hire me for your projects, You can send me a message on this mail

Email- designer.srv27@gmail.com

Dab_Mind
Dab_Mind

More by Dab_Mind

View profile
    • Like