DPS Desain

HEXA + LETTER S

HEXA + LETTER S vector minimal typography branding ui logo design modern logo creative logo logodesign letter s logo hexa logo logomark
Hello World,
My exploration of creating a logo shape that combines the shape "HEXAGONAL" and the Letter S. What do you think?
If you want to create amazing work,
please contact : dpsdesain@gmail.com

