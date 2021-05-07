Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriel de Soulages

Ciabatta (Oil)

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages
  • Save
Ciabatta (Oil) oil painting still life bread alllaprima stilllife fineart painting
Download color palette

Ciabatta (oil painting on 25,5 x 20,5 x 0,3 cm canvas board)

Nothing better than a fresh ciabatta (well the remaining part of this one is not so fresh anymore because I waited a bit before painting it)! Here I tried to keep a sense of balance beetween abstraction and suggested details, with very deliberate brush work. I'm glad of how this alla prima painting turned out.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages

More by Gabriel de Soulages

View profile
    • Like