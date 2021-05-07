Trending designs to inspire you
Ciabatta (oil painting on 25,5 x 20,5 x 0,3 cm canvas board)
Nothing better than a fresh ciabatta (well the remaining part of this one is not so fresh anymore because I waited a bit before painting it)! Here I tried to keep a sense of balance beetween abstraction and suggested details, with very deliberate brush work. I'm glad of how this alla prima painting turned out.