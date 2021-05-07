Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joana Vieira // CrayCrayOwl

Appaixonados - App Icon

Icon for the app that is part of the web series "Appaixonados". The humorous series is about a 30-something woman that recently went back to the dating scene after a failed long-long-long-term relationship.

Posted on May 7, 2021
