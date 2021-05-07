Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonathan Moreira

DNA Visualization

Jonathan Moreira
Jonathan Moreira
Hire Me
  • Save
DNA Visualization branding infographic chart flat space clean minimal white visualization
Download color palette

Daily shenanigans about design and more on 👉🏼 https://twitter.com/joreira
--
A few years ago I helped a friend of mine who worked at Stanford as a biology researcher to bring one of his ideas to life:

A brand new visualization to help visualize shared DNA between animal species, which he called "Domino Plot".

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Jonathan Moreira
Jonathan Moreira
Designer
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Moreira

View profile
    • Like